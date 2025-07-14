COMPACFLT Visits Guam Barracks

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, greets Logistics Specialist Seaman Natalie Wilson, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, while touring new barracks facilities at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz on Guam, July 8, 2025. Koehler’s visit to Guam underscored it as a key U.S. strategic location for sustaining and maintaining U.S. power, deterring adversaries, and responding to crises across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jonathan B. Trejo)