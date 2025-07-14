Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, greets Logistics Specialist Seaman Natalie Wilson, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, while touring new barracks facilities at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz on Guam, July 8, 2025. Koehler’s visit to Guam underscored it as a key U.S. strategic location for sustaining and maintaining U.S. power, deterring adversaries, and responding to crises across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jonathan B. Trejo)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2025 00:31
|Photo ID:
|9182027
|VIRIN:
|250708-N-XG464-1275
|Resolution:
|7116x4744
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COMPACFLT Visits Guam Barracks, by CPO Jonathan Trejo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.