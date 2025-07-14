Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMPACFLT Visits Guam Barracks

    07.08.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Jonathan Trejo  

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, greets Logistics Specialist Seaman Natalie Wilson, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, while touring new barracks facilities at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz on Guam, July 8, 2025. Koehler’s visit to Guam underscored it as a key U.S. strategic location for sustaining and maintaining U.S. power, deterring adversaries, and responding to crises across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jonathan B. Trejo)

    Barracks
    COMPACFLT
    Joint Region Marianas
    Indo-Pacific
    Guam

