This graphic was created using Adobe Photoshop at Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), July 15, 2025. This graphic was created to inform the community on the prohibited and permitted items for the 2025 Kaneohe Bay Airshow taking place on Aug. 8-10, 2025, with Aug. 8, 2025, reserved for a Military Appreciation Day. (U.S Marine Corps graphic by Lance Cpl. Samuel Estridge)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 22:56
|Photo ID:
|9181971
|VIRIN:
|250715-M-GP262-1001
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|2.31 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCBH Air Show Permitted and Prohibited Items Graphic, by LCpl Samuel Estridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
