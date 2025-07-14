MCBH Air Show Permitted and Prohibited Items Graphic

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Estridge 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    This graphic was created using Adobe Photoshop at Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), July 15, 2025. This graphic was created to inform the community on the prohibited and permitted items for the 2025 Kaneohe Bay Airshow taking place on Aug. 8-10, 2025, with Aug. 8, 2025, reserved for a Military Appreciation Day. (U.S Marine Corps graphic by Lance Cpl. Samuel Estridge)

