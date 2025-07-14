Navy Medicine visits Milwaukee Area Technical College during Milwaukee Navy Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (July 14, 2025) Cmdr. Xiang Li, Lt. Cmdr. Peter Mercredi, Cmdr. Nicholas Michols, and Cmdr. Sara Huley, assigned within the Navy Medicine Enterprise, pose for a photo with the Dr. Eric Gass, the dean of healthcare and career pathway, and Mary Peters-Wojnowiak, at Milwaukee Area Technical College during Milwaukee Navy Week, July 14. Milwaukee Navy Week is one of 15 Navy Weeks during the Navy’s 250th year celebration, bringing a variety of assets, equipment and personnel to a single city for a weeklong series of engagements designed to bring America’s Navy closer to the people it protects. Each year, the program reaches more than 140 million people - about half the U.S. population. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo by Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Brandon Carrillo)