Navy Medicine visits Milwaukee Area Technical College during Milwaukee Navy Week

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (July 14, 2025) Cmdr. Xiang Li, Lt. Cmdr. Peter Mercredi, Cmdr. Nicholas Michols, and Cmdr. Sara Huley, assigned within the Navy Medicine Enterprise, pose for a photo with the Dr. Eric Gass, the dean of healthcare and career pathway, and Mary Peters-Wojnowiak, at Milwaukee Area Technical College during Milwaukee Navy Week, July 14. Milwaukee Navy Week is one of 15 Navy Weeks during the Navy’s 250th year celebration, bringing a variety of assets, equipment and personnel to a single city for a weeklong series of engagements designed to bring America’s Navy closer to the people it protects. Each year, the program reaches more than 140 million people - about half the U.S. population. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo by Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Brandon Carrillo)
