    U.S. Coast Guard responds to Kerrville, Texas floods

    KERRVILLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carmen Caver 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters     

    A U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew prepares for a flyover, July 10, 2025, above Kerrville, Texas. The aircrew was relieved shortly after their flight by an incoming aircrew to maintain a continuous asset presence in the wake of the catastrophic flash flooding near Kerrville. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carmen Caver)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 11:05
    Photo ID: 9180628
    VIRIN: 250710-G-KH296-1158
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: KERRVILLE, TEXAS, US
    aircrew
    Texas flood
    U.S. Coast Guard
    SAR
    USCG

