U.S. Coast Guard responds to Kerrville, Texas floods

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew prepares for a flyover, July 10, 2025, above Kerrville, Texas. The aircrew was relieved shortly after their flight by an incoming aircrew to maintain a continuous asset presence in the wake of the catastrophic flash flooding near Kerrville. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carmen Caver)