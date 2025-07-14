U.S. Coast Guard responds to Kerrville, Texas floods

A U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew prepares for a flyover, July 10, 2025, above Kerrville, Texas. The aircrew was relieved shortly after their flight by an incoming aircrew to maintain a continuous asset presence in the wake of the catastrophic flash flooding near Kerrville. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carmen Caver)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 11:05
|Photo ID:
|9180628
|VIRIN:
|250710-G-KH296-1158
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|KERRVILLE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.