    NY Army Guard howitzer gets a lift

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    New York National Guard

    A UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter assigned to the New York National Guard's A Company, 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation, prepares to lift an M-117 howitzer belonging to the 1st Battalion, 258th Field Artillery during a training exercise at Fort Drum, New York on June 8, 2025. The 258th Field Artillery's C Battery will be part of a 246-Soldier New York Army National Guard contingent serving as the Opposing Force, or OPFOR, at the National Training Center from July 25 to August 3.

    Date Taken: 06.08.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 11:08
    Photo ID: 9180626
    VIRIN: 250608-Z-A3538-1035
    Resolution: 3072x2304
    Size: 738.07 KB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NY Army Guard howitzer gets a lift, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NY Army Guard troops serving as "OPFOR" at Army's National Training Center

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    New York

    TAGS

    NYNG
    1st Battalion 258th Field Artillery
    airlift
    Fort Drum

