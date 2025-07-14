VX-1 Sailors participate in training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 2nd Class Kayla Harris, center, from St. Louis, assigned to Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 1, participates in a lost tool drill on an E-2D Hawkeye at Naval Air Station Patuxent, River, Md., July 14, 2025. VX-1 is located at Naval Air Station Patuxent River and is under Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic. The principal mission of VX-1 is to test and evaluate airborne anti-submarine warfare, maritime anti-surface warfare, and airborne command and control platforms as well as support systems, equipment and materials in an operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class (SW) John T. Jarrett)