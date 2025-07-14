Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VX-1 Sailors participate in training

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    VX-1 Sailors participate in training

    PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Jarrett 

    Naval Air Test and Evaluation Squadron One

    Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 2nd Class Kayla Harris, center, from St. Louis, assigned to Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 1, participates in a lost tool drill on an E-2D Hawkeye at Naval Air Station Patuxent, River, Md., July 14, 2025. VX-1 is located at Naval Air Station Patuxent River and is under Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic. The principal mission of VX-1 is to test and evaluate airborne anti-submarine warfare, maritime anti-surface warfare, and airborne command and control platforms as well as support systems, equipment and materials in an operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class (SW) John T. Jarrett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 08:04
    Photo ID: 9180345
    VIRIN: 250714-N-JD579-1004
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 18.5 MB
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VX-1 Sailors participate in training, by PO2 John Jarrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hawkeye
    E-2D
    VX1
    training
    drill
    Aviation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download