    Phoenix Fighter of the Week: A1C Jordan Mest

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.04.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger  

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jordan Mest, 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuel systems maintenance specialist, poses for a Phoenix Fighter of the Week portrait within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 4, 2025. Phoenix Fighter of the Week is a 378th AEW recognition program in which base leadership congratulates members for their hard work, excellence and dedication to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Bethany La Ville)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 03:27
    Photo ID: 9180109
    VIRIN: 250704-F-YQ866-1001
    Resolution: 1770x996
    Size: 455.78 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Phoenix Fighter of the Week: A1C Jordan Mest, by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT
    PhoenixFighteroftheWeek
    CENTCOM
    378ECES

