Gallemore takes command of the 18th Wing

U.S Air Force Airmen 1st Class Aidan Stokey and Micha Carranza, 18th Security Forces Squadron response force members, secure an F-35A Lightning II from the 421st Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron deployed to Kadena, during a change of command ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 14, 2025. The 18th Wing’s mission is to deliver unmatched combat airpower and provide sovereign options that promote peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez)