Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gallemore takes command of the 18th Wing

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Gallemore takes command of the 18th Wing

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez 

    18th Wing

    U.S Air Force Airmen 1st Class Aidan Stokey and Micha Carranza, 18th Security Forces Squadron response force members, secure an F-35A Lightning II from the 421st Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron deployed to Kadena, during a change of command ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 14, 2025. The 18th Wing’s mission is to deliver unmatched combat airpower and provide sovereign options that promote peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 02:25
    Photo ID: 9180091
    VIRIN: 250714-F-WJ150-1374
    Resolution: 5671x3773
    Size: 436.39 KB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gallemore takes command of the 18th Wing, by A1C Karina Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    USPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download