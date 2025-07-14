Oregon National Guard responds to multiple Search and Rescue missions in one day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Oregon Army National Guard HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter, assigned to the 641st Aviation Regiment, conducts a search and rescue mission on July 13, 2025, in the caldera at Crater Lake National Park, Oregon. The same Black Hawk later in the day conducted a second rescue mission at Lake Harriett, Southeast of Crater Lake, when three hikers were injured from a falling tree limb. (Photo courtesy of Klamath County Search and Rescue)