    Oregon National Guard responds to multiple Search and Rescue missions in one day

    CRATER LAKE, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2025

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    An Oregon Army National Guard HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter, assigned to the 641st Aviation Regiment, conducts a search and rescue mission on July 13, 2025, in the caldera at Crater Lake National Park, Oregon. The same Black Hawk later in the day conducted a second rescue mission at Lake Harriett, Southeast of Crater Lake, when three hikers were injured from a falling tree limb. (Photo courtesy of Klamath County Search and Rescue)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2025
    Location: CRATER LAKE, OREGON, US
    Army Aviation
    UH-72A Lakota
    U.S. Army National Guard
    HH-60M Black Hawk
    Oregon National Guard
    Search and rescue

