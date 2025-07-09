NMCB-3 Returns to Port Hueneme After Indo-Pacific Deployment Ask ChatGPT

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PORT HUENEME, Calif. (July 12, 2025) – Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 return to Naval Base Ventura County following a deployment across the Indo-Pacific region. NMCB-3 supported construction missions, strengthened joint partnerships, and upheld the Seabee ethos of “We Build, We Fight.” The battalion now enters homeport to reset and prepare for future tasking. NMCB-3 serves as the stand-in engineering force for Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, executing high-quality construction operations, activities, and investments. The battalion operates at the unit-of-action level to support major combat operations in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of operations with expertise in airfield, waterfront, and advanced base construction. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Austin Ingram)