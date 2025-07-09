Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.04.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas Boatright 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 4, 2025) A “star-spangled shellback” graphic created to feature elements related to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) crossing the equator, 00º00.0' N/S // 080º41.415'W, at 0709-56 Zulu time July 4, 2025. Rooted in Navy tradition, the term “shellback” refers to a Sailor who crossed the equator while aboard a naval vessel and “star-spangled shellback” refers to same event occurring on Independence Day. The Comfort is currently deployed in U.S. 4th Fleet in support of Continuing Promise 2025 (CP25). CP 25 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas Boatright)

    This work, USNS Comfort Star-Spangled Shellback Graphic, by PO2 Thomas Boatright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USNS Comfort
    Continuing Promise
    shellback
    featurehighlight
    CP25
    US Navy

