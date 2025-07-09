USNS Comfort Star-Spangled Shellback Graphic

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 4, 2025) A “star-spangled shellback” graphic created to feature elements related to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) crossing the equator, 00º00.0' N/S // 080º41.415'W, at 0709-56 Zulu time July 4, 2025. Rooted in Navy tradition, the term “shellback” refers to a Sailor who crossed the equator while aboard a naval vessel and “star-spangled shellback” refers to same event occurring on Independence Day. The Comfort is currently deployed in U.S. 4th Fleet in support of Continuing Promise 2025 (CP25). CP 25 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas Boatright)