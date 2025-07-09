Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Week Chicago 2025: Lance Cpl. Nickolas A. Daniels Wreath Laying Ceremony

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Lucas T. Devalder, a Trumpeter with the Quantico Marine Band, assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250, plays ‘Taps’ during the wreath laying ceremony at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial during Maine Week Chicago, July 13, 2025. The wreath laying ceremony was held to honor the U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Nickolas A. Daniels and other Marines who paid the ultimate sacrifice during Operation Enduring Freedom. This year, the Marine Corps will celebrate two and a half centuries of serving the Nation with honor, courage, and commitment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells)

