Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Brass Band Performs for Students

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Brass Band Performs for Students

    UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kadin Delabarrera 

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band

    HONOLULU, HAWAII (May 14, 2025) - The U.S. Pacific Fleet Band's "Big Wave" Brass band performs for students during an outreach tour. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 3rd Class Elizabeth Davis/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.12.2025 03:56
    Photo ID: 9176603
    VIRIN: 250514-N-XE085-1015
    Resolution: 3991x2661
    Size: 887.58 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Brass Band Performs for Students, by PO2 Kadin Delabarrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Pacific Fleet Band
    Pacific Fleet Band
    Navy250
    Big Wave Brass Band
    Hawaii

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download