HONOLULU, HAWAII (May 14, 2025) - The U.S. Pacific Fleet Band's "Big Wave" Brass band performs for students during an outreach tour. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 3rd Class Elizabeth Davis/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2025 03:56
|Photo ID:
|9176603
|VIRIN:
|250514-N-XE085-1015
|Resolution:
|3991x2661
|Size:
|887.58 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Brass Band Performs for Students, by PO2 Kadin Delabarrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
