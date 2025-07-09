Musician 1st Class Chris Garten Presented with Farewell Gift

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

HONOLULU, HAWAII (June 18, 2025) - Musician 1st Class Chris Garten (left) poses next to Musician 2nd Class Jaclyn Skeweris (right) as he is presented a farewell collage as a gift for his service to the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 2nd Class Kadin Delabarrera/Released)