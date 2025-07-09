AST 3rd Class Scott Ruskan Receives Camp Mystic “Tweety Cookies” Care Package

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

AST 3rd Class Scott Ruskan received a care package of Camp Mystic’s “Tweety Cookies” on July 11, 2025—sent by a camper in recognition of his rescue efforts on July 4. These oatmeal‑chocolate chip cookies, created by camp co-owner Tweety Eastland, served as traditional tokens of encouragement and comfort among campers. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad/Released)