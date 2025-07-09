Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AST 3rd Class Scott Ruskan Receives Camp Mystic “Tweety Cookies” Care Package

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    AST 3rd Class Scott Ruskan Receives Camp Mystic “Tweety Cookies” Care Package

    UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    AST 3rd Class Scott Ruskan received a care package of Camp Mystic’s “Tweety Cookies” on July 11, 2025—sent by a camper in recognition of his rescue efforts on July 4. These oatmeal‑chocolate chip cookies, created by camp co-owner Tweety Eastland, served as traditional tokens of encouragement and comfort among campers. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 22:11
    Photo ID: 9176213
    VIRIN: 250711-G-XR638-1008
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 4.9 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download