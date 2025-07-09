Landscapes of the Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KEKAHA, Hawaii (July 09, 2024) Agricultural easements create a buffer zone making operational missions possible at Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands. PMRF employs approximately 900 local residents and roughly 80 active-duty sailors and is the island's third largest employer. PMRF is the world's largest instrumented multi-domain range, capable of supporting surface and sub-surface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy Photo)