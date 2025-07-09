Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Landscapes of the Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands

    KEKAHA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Louis Lea  

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    KEKAHA, Hawaii (July 09, 2024) Agricultural easements create a buffer zone making operational missions possible at Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands. PMRF employs approximately 900 local residents and roughly 80 active-duty sailors and is the island's third largest employer. PMRF is the world's largest instrumented multi-domain range, capable of supporting surface and sub-surface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy Photo)

    Landscape
    Stewards
    Hawaii
    Navy

