Landscapes of the Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands

KEKAHA, Hawaii (July 09, 2024) Agricultural easements create a buffer zone making operational missions possible at Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands. PMRF employs approximately 900 local residents and roughly 80 active-duty sailors and is the island's third largest employer. PMRF is the world's largest instrumented multi-domain range, capable of supporting surface and sub-surface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2025 17:36
|Photo ID:
|9175870
|VIRIN:
|250709-N-NO266-1006
|Resolution:
|6000x4800
|Size:
|12.17 MB
|Location:
|KEKAHA, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
