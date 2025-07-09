USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Warfighter of the Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250710-N-UQ809-1005 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (July 10, 2025) Capt. J. Patrick Thompson, right, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), recognizes Operations Specialist 3rd Class Vincent Manglona, assigned to Stennis, as the Warfighter of the Week, July 10, 2025. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mekhi Manson)