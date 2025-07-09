Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LSC Harris receives Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    LSC Harris receives Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    Logistics Specialist Chief Petty Officer Dwanise Harris receives Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal July 9, 2025, at Naval Station Mayport, Florida. During USS Bulkeley’s (DDG 84) emergency port visit for a gas turbine generator replacement, Harris delivered exceptional logistics support that ensured critical repairs could proceed without delay. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 12:36
    Photo ID: 9172705
    VIRIN: 250709-N-N1901-1002
    Resolution: 3676x1963
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LSC Harris receives Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download