LSC Harris receives Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal

Logistics Specialist Chief Petty Officer Dwanise Harris receives Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal July 9, 2025, at Naval Station Mayport, Florida. During USS Bulkeley’s (DDG 84) emergency port visit for a gas turbine generator replacement, Harris delivered exceptional logistics support that ensured critical repairs could proceed without delay. (Courtesy photo)