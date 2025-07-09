Logistics Specialist Chief Petty Officer Dwanise Harris receives Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal July 9, 2025, at Naval Station Mayport, Florida. During USS Bulkeley’s (DDG 84) emergency port visit for a gas turbine generator replacement, Harris delivered exceptional logistics support that ensured critical repairs could proceed without delay. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2025 12:36
|Photo ID:
|9172705
|VIRIN:
|250709-N-N1901-1002
|Resolution:
|3676x1963
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LSC Harris receives Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.