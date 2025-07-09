West Shore Lake Pontchartrain contract 102 update

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Project will construct a 100-year level risk reduction system extending from the Bonnet Carre spillway to Garyville. This will be achieved through a variety of structural and non-structural features including levees, floodwalls, pump stations, and drainage structures, that will provide risk reduction to over 60,000 residents from storm surge inundation. At contract 102, construction of the Montz Canal drainage structure is close to completion with significant progress made in the installation of structural elements. This feature is a critical component in managing stormwater water during heavy rainfall and storm surges.