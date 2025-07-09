Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NNSY Shipyard Commander Speaks with NCMA On the Importance of Shipyard Leadership

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NNSY Shipyard Commander Speaks with NCMA On the Importance of Shipyard Leadership

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christian Victor Bautista 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Shipyard Commander Captain Jip Mosman met with NNSY’s Naval Civilian Managers Association members June 17 to discuss the importance of shipyard leadership in driving mission accomplishment, bringing innovation to work execution, the “Focus and Finish” mindset seeing job tasks through to completion, and the future of the shipyard as part of the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 08:01
    Photo ID: 9172273
    VIRIN: 250617-N-UC087-7244
    Resolution: 6196x4131
    Size: 3.6 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NNSY Shipyard Commander Speaks with NCMA On the Importance of Shipyard Leadership, by PO1 Christian Victor Bautista, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    NCMA
    SIOP
    Focus and Finish

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download