NNSY Shipyard Commander Speaks with NCMA On the Importance of Shipyard Leadership

Shipyard Commander Captain Jip Mosman met with NNSY’s Naval Civilian Managers Association members June 17 to discuss the importance of shipyard leadership in driving mission accomplishment, bringing innovation to work execution, the “Focus and Finish” mindset seeing job tasks through to completion, and the future of the shipyard as part of the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP).