    Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane returns home following patrol in Oceania

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania District

    U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to medium endurance cutter USCGC Harriet Lane (WMEC 903) pose for a photo before preparing to moor the cutter on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii, July 9, 2025. The crew of the Harriet Lane patrolled over 15,000 nautical miles around the Hawaiian Islands, French Polynesia, Cook Islands, and American Samoa. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Wiley)

