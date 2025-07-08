Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Mess kit knife

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A mess kit knife found at Fort McCoy, Wis., in 2024 is shown. This knife is part of a World War II-era mess kit, and was made by the company Landers, Frary & Clark, hence the initials “L.F. & C.” on the knife handle, in Connecticut. The “1941” marking indicates the mess kit knife was manufactured in 1941 by Landers, Frary & Clark. The knife discovered by an unexploded ordnance contractor is just one piece of the mess kit. A mess kit from the World War II-era would have contained a metal box, lid, and cutlery (fork, spoon, and knife). The metal box not only served as a container, but also as a pan for heating food. (U.S. Army Photo by Colorado State University Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands)