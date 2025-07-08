Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Mess kit knife

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Mess kit knife

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A mess kit knife found at Fort McCoy, Wis., in 2024 is shown. This knife is part of a World War II-era mess kit, and was made by the company Landers, Frary & Clark, hence the initials “L.F. & C.” on the knife handle, in Connecticut. The “1941” marking indicates the mess kit knife was manufactured in 1941 by Landers, Frary & Clark. The knife discovered by an unexploded ordnance contractor is just one piece of the mess kit. A mess kit from the World War II-era would have contained a metal box, lid, and cutlery (fork, spoon, and knife). The metal box not only served as a container, but also as a pan for heating food. (U.S. Army Photo by Colorado State University Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 13:28
    Photo ID: 9171021
    VIRIN: 250709-A-A4608-2896
    Resolution: 1483x791
    Size: 193.21 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Mess kit knife, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Mess kit knife

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    Army history
    Fort McCoy ArtiFACT
    Wisconsin
    mess kit knife

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download