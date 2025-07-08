Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Musician 3rd Class Erik Muench Presented with Farewell Gift

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Musician 3rd Class Erik Muench Presented with Farewell Gift

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kadin Delabarrera 

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band

    JBPHH, HAWAII (June 18, 2025) - Musician 3rd Class Erik Muench (left) poses next to Musician 2nd Class Samuel Detweiler (right) as he is presented a farewell collage as a gift for his service to the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 2nd Class Kadin Delabarrera/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 13:25
    Photo ID: 9171019
    VIRIN: 250618-N-XE085-1027
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 6.32 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Musician 3rd Class Erik Muench Presented with Farewell Gift, by PO2 Kadin Delabarrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Farewell
    band

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download