Musician 3rd Class Erik Muench Presented with Farewell Gift

JBPHH, HAWAII (June 18, 2025) - Musician 3rd Class Erik Muench (left) poses next to Musician 2nd Class Samuel Detweiler (right) as he is presented a farewell collage as a gift for his service to the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 2nd Class Kadin Delabarrera/Released)