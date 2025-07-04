21-Gun Salute, July 4, 2025

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2025

    Photo by Capt. Lauri Schleicher 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Brandon Jefferson (left) and Lance Cpl. Justin Wiltsey (right), Body Bearers with Bravo Company, Marine Barracks Washington, render a 21-gun salute during an Independence Day observance at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., July 4, 2025. The 21-gun salute is the highest honor rendered by military forces and is used to demonstrate respect and mark occasions of national significance. The Body Bearers, an elite ceremonial unit, carry out such traditions with precision and solemnity. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Capt. Lauri Schleicher

