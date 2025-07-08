Army Warrant Officer Cohort celebrates 107th birthday, focuses on operational readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army Warrant Officer Cohort marks its 107th birthday, celebrating more than a century of technical expertise and adaptive leadership that has strengthened America from World War I to modern multidomain operations. Chief Warrant Officer 4 Daniel Fuhrman, command chief warrant officer for the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, is hosting Warrant Officer Leader Professional Development events across the division’s 13-state region to engage as many warrant officers as possible. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th RD Public Affairs)