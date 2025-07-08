Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Warrant Officer Cohort celebrates 107th birthday, focuses on operational readiness

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris 

    99th Readiness Division

    The U.S. Army Warrant Officer Cohort marks its 107th birthday, celebrating more than a century of technical expertise and adaptive leadership that has strengthened America from World War I to modern multidomain operations. Chief Warrant Officer 4 Daniel Fuhrman, command chief warrant officer for the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, is hosting Warrant Officer Leader Professional Development events across the division’s 13-state region to engage as many warrant officers as possible. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th RD Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 08:52
    Photo ID: 9170572
    VIRIN: 250111-A-VX676-1006
    Resolution: 3622x1198
    Size: 3.22 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    This work, Army Warrant Officer Cohort celebrates 107th birthday, focuses on operational readiness, by SSG Shawn Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Warrant Officer
    99th Readiness Division
    Daniel Fuhrman
    Army Reserve
    LaShon P. White
    Warrant Officer Leader Professional Development

