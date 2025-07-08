The U.S. Army Warrant Officer Cohort marks its 107th birthday, celebrating more than a century of technical expertise and adaptive leadership that has strengthened America from World War I to modern multidomain operations. Chief Warrant Officer 4 Daniel Fuhrman, command chief warrant officer for the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, is hosting Warrant Officer Leader Professional Development events across the division’s 13-state region to engage as many warrant officers as possible. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th RD Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2025 08:52
|Photo ID:
|9170572
|VIRIN:
|250111-A-VX676-1006
|Resolution:
|3622x1198
|Size:
|3.22 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Army Warrant Officer Cohort celebrates 107th birthday, focuses on operational readiness, by SSG Shawn Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Warrant Officer Cohort celebrates 107th birthday, focuses on operational readiness
No keywords found.