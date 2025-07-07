NSA Souda Bay wishes ombudsman farewell

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 3, 2025) From the left, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay Command Master Chief Rafael Barney; NSA Souda Bay Ombudsman, departing, Kristine Wersching; Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay; and Cmdr. Seven Aspholm, executive officer, NSA Souda Bay, pose for a photo in the skipper’s cabin onboard NSA Souda Bay, July 3, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Delaney Jensen)