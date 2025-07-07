Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Souda Bay wishes ombudsman farewell

    GREECE

    07.02.2025

    Photo by Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 3, 2025) From the left, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay Command Master Chief Rafael Barney; NSA Souda Bay Ombudsman, departing, Kristine Wersching; Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay; and Cmdr. Seven Aspholm, executive officer, NSA Souda Bay, pose for a photo in the skipper’s cabin onboard NSA Souda Bay, July 3, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Delaney Jensen)

    VIRIN: 250703-N-EM691-1006
    Team Souda, Souda Bay, Crete, Greece, Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

