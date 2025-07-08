Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III MIG| Staff NCOs and Officer Group Photo 2025

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.06.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, pose for a photo at Camp Hansen, Japan, July 7,2025. The group consisted of the SNCOs and commissioned officers of III MIG. (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez, this photo illustration was created using masks, and photoshop image fill to hide two cars in the background and two light post)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 02:39
    Photo ID: 9170165
    VIRIN: 250707-M-CX509-1001
    Resolution: 3133x2091
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III MIG| Staff NCOs and Officer Group Photo 2025, by Cpl Bridgette Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SNCO
    III MEF
    III MIG
    USINDOPACOM
    group photo
    command

