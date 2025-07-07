Navy Hospital Corpsman Brings Readiness and Resolve to the Frontlines of Care in Houston

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (June 17, 2025) – Hospital Corpsman (HN) Joseph Carlo, a Training and Administration of the Reserve (TAR) Sailor assigned to Navy Reserve Center Houston, takes a moment for a self-portrait while providing medical support to 1st Battalion, 23rd Marines during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 4-25 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms. Originally from New York City, Carlo plays a vital role in ensuring force medical readiness across active and reserve units. (U.S. Navy photo by HN Joseph Carlo)