    Navy Hospital Corpsman Brings Readiness and Resolve to the Frontlines of Care in Houston

    07.08.2024

    Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Fort Worth

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (June 17, 2025) – Hospital Corpsman (HN) Joseph Carlo, a Training and Administration of the Reserve (TAR) Sailor assigned to Navy Reserve Center Houston, takes a moment for a self-portrait while providing medical support to 1st Battalion, 23rd Marines during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 4-25 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms. Originally from New York City, Carlo plays a vital role in ensuring force medical readiness across active and reserve units. (U.S. Navy photo by HN Joseph Carlo)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 15:32
    Photo ID: 9169187
    VIRIN: 240708-N-AB123-1929
    Resolution: 730x930
    Size: 252.51 KB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
    navy Reserve
    Navy Medicine
    BUMED
    Corpsman
    Houston
    Joseph Carlo

