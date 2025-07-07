Americas & Indo-Pacific Branch International Division, Air Force Security Assistance & Cooperation Directorate Change of Leadership Ceremony

Col. Kevin Codrington, senior materiel leader for Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s, Air Force Security Assistance & Cooperation Directorate’s, International Division presided over the Change of Leadership ceremony at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, for the division’s Americas & Indo-Pacific Branch, July 3, 2025. Relinquishing leadership of the branch was Lt. Col. David Galbreath. Assuming the materiel leader seat was Lt. Col. Jordan Anderson.
