    Americas & Indo-Pacific Branch International Division, Air Force Security Assistance & Cooperation Directorate Change of Leadership Ceremony

    Americas &amp; Indo-Pacific Branch International Division, Air Force Security Assistance &amp; Cooperation Directorate Change of Leadership Ceremony

    DAYTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2025

    Photo by James Varhegyi 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    Col. Kevin Codrington, senior materiel leader for Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s, Air Force Security Assistance & Cooperation Directorate’s, International Division presided over the Change of Leadership ceremony at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, for the division’s Americas & Indo-Pacific Branch, July 3, 2025. Relinquishing leadership of the branch was Lt. Col. David Galbreath. Assuming the materiel leader seat was Lt. Col. Jordan Anderson.

    (U.S. Air Force photo by Jim Varhegyi)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 14:07
    Photo ID: 9168993
    VIRIN: 250703-F-FC975-1656
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: DAYTON, OHIO, US
    International Partners
    AFLCMC
    AFSAC
    AFMC2025

