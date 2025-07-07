Americas & Indo-Pacific Branch International Division, Air Force Security Assistance & Cooperation Directorate Change of Leadership Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Kevin Codrington, senior materiel leader for Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s, Air Force Security Assistance & Cooperation Directorate’s, International Division presided over the Change of Leadership ceremony at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, for the division’s Americas & Indo-Pacific Branch, July 3, 2025. Relinquishing leadership of the branch was Lt. Col. David Galbreath. Assuming the materiel leader seat was Lt. Col. Jordan Anderson.



(U.S. Air Force photo by Jim Varhegyi)