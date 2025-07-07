Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-52H Departs Edwards Air Force Base

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2025

    Photo by Chase Kohler 

    412th Test Wing   

    A modified B-52H Stratofortress departs Edwards Air Force Base for an evening training mission on June 25, 2025. The aircraft is assigned to the 419th Flight Test Squadron, Global Power Bombers Combined Test Force, tasked with supporting developmental testing across the B-52, B-1, and B-2 bomber portfolio. Along with most 412th Test Wing aircraft, B-52H bombers at Edwards include special instrumentation to conduct a variety of testing activities. (Air Force photo by Chase Kohler)

    This work, B-52H Departs Edwards Air Force Base, by Chase Kohler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Global Strike Command
    B52
    Air Force Materiel Command
    412th Test Wing
    Air Force Test Center
    Edwards Air Force Base

