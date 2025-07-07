Atlantic Alliance 2025 PHOTOEX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250705-N-UF626-3463 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 5, 2025) – The Halifax-class frigate HMCS Montreal (FFH 336), bottom, and San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD 21) steam in formation during the exercise Atlantic Alliance 2025 (AA25). AA25 is the premier East Coast naval integration exercise, featuring over 25 U. S. Navy and Marine Corps units alongside Dutch naval forces and British Royal Commandos. Spanning from North Carolina to Maine, AA25 will showcase a range of dynamic events including force integration, air assault operations, bilateral reconnaissance, naval strait transits, amphibious assault training and a simulated war-at-sea exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)