    USS Gridley Replenishment At Sea

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    06.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Meyer 

    USS Gridley (DDG 101)

    The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) steams alongside the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) during a replenishment-at-sea in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility, June 19, 2025. Gridley, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    VIRIN: 250619-N-AS506-1742
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Deployment
    Replenishment At Sea
    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)
    USS Gridley

