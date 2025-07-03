USS Gridley Replenishment At Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) steams alongside the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) during a replenishment-at-sea in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility, June 19, 2025. Gridley, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)