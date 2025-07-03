U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Manuel Robles, 378th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron airfield management shift lead, poses for a Phoenix Fighter of the Week portrait within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 27, 2025. Phoenix Fighter of the Week is a 378th AEW recognition program in which base leadership congratulates members for their hard work, excellence and dedication to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2025 03:37
|Photo ID:
|9165923
|VIRIN:
|250627-F-CW240-1005
|Resolution:
|3583x2013
|Size:
|578.07 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Phoenix Fighter of the Week: SrA Manuel Robles, by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
