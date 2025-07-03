Phoenix Fighter of the Week: SrA Manuel Robles

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Manuel Robles, 378th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron airfield management shift lead, poses for a Phoenix Fighter of the Week portrait within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 27, 2025. Phoenix Fighter of the Week is a 378th AEW recognition program in which base leadership congratulates members for their hard work, excellence and dedication to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)