    Phoenix Fighter of the Week: SrA Manuel Robles

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.27.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger  

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Manuel Robles, 378th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron airfield management shift lead, poses for a Phoenix Fighter of the Week portrait within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 27, 2025. Phoenix Fighter of the Week is a 378th AEW recognition program in which base leadership congratulates members for their hard work, excellence and dedication to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

