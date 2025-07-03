Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Service members participate in 76th Annual Kailua Independence Day Parade

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Service members participate in 76th Annual Kailua Independence Day Parade

    KAILUA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2025

    Photo by Lydia Robertson 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — U.S. Navy Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Katelyn Westmoreland, originally from Columbus, Indiana, and her husband, Army Spec. Jordan Westmoreland, take part in the 76th Annual Kailua Independence Day Parade, July 4, 2025 in Kailua, Hawaii. The Westmorelands, along with several other service members, were invited to participate in the parade as part of the Navy Wounded Warrior program. The Kailua Chamber of Commerce also honored the service members at a pre-parade breakfast and awarded each of them with a certificate naming them as a "Kailua's Hero 2025." (U.S. Navy photo by Lydia Robertson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2025
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 22:17
    Photo ID: 9165851
    VIRIN: 250704-N-NO246-1007
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: KAILUA, HAWAII, US
    Hometown: COLUMBUS, INDIANA, US
    Hometown: KAILUA, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Service members participate in 76th Annual Kailua Independence Day Parade, by Lydia Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kailua
    parade
    Navy Region Hawaii
    katelyn Westmoreland
    Jordan Westmoreland

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download