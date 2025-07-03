Service members participate in 76th Annual Kailua Independence Day Parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — U.S. Navy Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Katelyn Westmoreland, originally from Columbus, Indiana, and her husband, Army Spec. Jordan Westmoreland, take part in the 76th Annual Kailua Independence Day Parade, July 4, 2025 in Kailua, Hawaii. The Westmorelands, along with several other service members, were invited to participate in the parade as part of the Navy Wounded Warrior program. The Kailua Chamber of Commerce also honored the service members at a pre-parade breakfast and awarded each of them with a certificate naming them as a "Kailua's Hero 2025." (U.S. Navy photo by Lydia Robertson)