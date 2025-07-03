Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Gen. David D. McKiernan Speaks at Military Child Education Coalition Event

    07.17.2006

    Army Gen. David D. McKiernan, commander of U.S. Army Europe, speaks to attendees at the Military Child Education Coalition's Pete Taylor Partnership of Excellence award dinner July 12 in Houston. Photo by Rudi Williams

