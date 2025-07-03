Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hesselbein Vows to Help Military Students Through MCEC Program

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.27.2006

    Frances Hesselbein (right) vowed to spend the rest of her life helping gifted military high school students who are members of the Military Child Education Coalition's Student 2 Student program. MCEC's board of directors established the Frances Hesselbein Student Leadership Program in her honor. Hesselbein is chairman of the Board of Governors of MCEC's Leader-to-Leader Institute and former chief executive officer of the Girl Scouts of America. Looking on is Patricia "Patty" Shinseki, a member of the MCEC Board of Directors. Photo by Rudi Williams

