Hesselbein Vows to Help Military Students Through MCEC Program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Frances Hesselbein (right) vowed to spend the rest of her life helping gifted military high school students who are members of the Military Child Education Coalition's Student 2 Student program. MCEC's board of directors established the Frances Hesselbein Student Leadership Program in her honor. Hesselbein is chairman of the Board of Governors of MCEC's Leader-to-Leader Institute and former chief executive officer of the Girl Scouts of America. Looking on is Patricia "Patty" Shinseki, a member of the MCEC Board of Directors. Photo by Rudi Williams