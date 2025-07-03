Wounded Warriors Honored at Fort Sam Houston Fourth of July Ceremony

Steve Nardizzi (far right), executive director of Soldier Ride, introduces a few of the wounded warriors participating in the Soldier Ride National Tour 2006 at Fort Sam Houston's Fourth of July ceremony. The cyclists stopped by after a nine-day trip from Dallas to help the San Antonio community pay tribute to the nation. Photo by Elaine Wilson
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2006
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2025 06:52
|Photo ID:
|9165483
|VIRIN:
|060706-D-D0439-2142
|Resolution:
|3072x2048
|Size:
|1003.82 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
