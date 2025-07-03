Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wounded Warriors Honored at Fort Sam Houston Fourth of July Ceremony

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Wounded Warriors Honored at Fort Sam Houston Fourth of July Ceremony

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.06.2006

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Steve Nardizzi (far right), executive director of Soldier Ride, introduces a few of the wounded warriors participating in the Soldier Ride National Tour 2006 at Fort Sam Houston's Fourth of July ceremony. The cyclists stopped by after a nine-day trip from Dallas to help the San Antonio community pay tribute to the nation. Photo by Elaine Wilson

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2006
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 06:52
    Photo ID: 9165483
    VIRIN: 060706-D-D0439-2142
    Resolution: 3072x2048
    Size: 1003.82 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wounded Warriors Honored at Fort Sam Houston Fourth of July Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    America Supports You: Wounded Warrior Cyclists Mark Holiday

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download