Wounded Warriors Honored at Fort Sam Houston Fourth of July Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Steve Nardizzi (far right), executive director of Soldier Ride, introduces a few of the wounded warriors participating in the Soldier Ride National Tour 2006 at Fort Sam Houston's Fourth of July ceremony. The cyclists stopped by after a nine-day trip from Dallas to help the San Antonio community pay tribute to the nation. Photo by Elaine Wilson