    Cheney Rallies Troops Aboard USS Wasp

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.10.2006

    Vice President Dick Cheney waves to sailors and Marines during a rally aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp at Naval Station Norfolk, Va., July 7. Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Davis J. Anderson, USN

    Date Taken: 07.10.2006
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Cheney Thanks Sailors, Marines at Norfolk Rally

