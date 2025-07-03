Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tajikistan's President Welcomes U.S. Defense Secretary to Discuss Security

    Tajikistan's President Welcomes U.S. Defense Secretary to Discuss Security

    DUSHANBE, TAJIKISTAN

    07.10.2006

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Tajikistani President Emomali Rahmonov (left) welcomes U.S. Defense Secretary Donald H. Rumsfeld to Dushanbe, Tajikistan, July 10 before the two met to discuss defense issues. Photo by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilliard, USA

    Date Taken: 07.10.2006
    VIRIN: 060710-D-D0439-3631
    Location: DUSHANBE, TJ
    Tajikistan Important to War on Terror, Rumsfeld Says

