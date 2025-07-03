Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Karzai Bids Farewell to Rumsfeld After Afghanistan Visit

    KABUL, AFGHANISTAN

    07.11.2006

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    President of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai bids farewell to Secretary of Defense Donald H. Rumsfeld at the conclusion of his visit to the presidential compound in Kabul, Afghanistan on July 11, 2006. DoD photo by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilliard U.S. Army

    Date Taken: 07.11.2006
    Location: KABUL, AF
    Rumsfeld: U.S. Will Continue Commitment to Afghanistan

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

