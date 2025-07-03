Karzai Bids Farewell to Rumsfeld After Afghanistan Visit

President of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai bids farewell to Secretary of Defense Donald H. Rumsfeld at the conclusion of his visit to the presidential compound in Kabul, Afghanistan on July 11, 2006. DoD photo by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilliard U.S. Army
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2006
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2025 06:48
|Photo ID:
|9165441
|VIRIN:
|060711-D-D0439-2234
|Resolution:
|1237x1176
|Size:
|197.76 KB
|Location:
|KABUL, AF
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
