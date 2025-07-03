Gold Star Mother Meets with Iraqi Diplomat at Vietnam Memorial

Sharon Serio, an American Gold Star Mother from Rhode Island, talks with Feisal Amin al-Istrabadi, Iraq's permanent deputy representative to the United Nations, after a ceremony at the New Jersey Vietnam Memorial on July 9. Serio's son was killed April 5, 2004, during operations in Iraq. Photo by Samantha L. Quigley
