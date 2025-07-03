Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Top U.S., British Military Leaders Meet in Kabul

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Top U.S., British Military Leaders Meet in Kabul

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.27.2006

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Marine Gen. Peter Pace, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, meets British Sgt. Maj. Campbell outside the International Security Assistance Force headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 27. Photo by Staff Sgt. D. Myles Cullen, USAF

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2006
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 06:47
    Photo ID: 9165422
    VIRIN: 060727-D-D0439-1139
    Resolution: 3075x2299
    Size: 965.43 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Top U.S., British Military Leaders Meet in Kabul, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Pace Visits Afghanistan, Calls Taliban 'Tactical Problem'

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download