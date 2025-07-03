Medal of Honor Recipient Michael J. Novosel Sr. Laid to Rest at Arlington National Cemetery

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from the 3rd U.S. Infantry (The Old Guard) carry Medal of Honor recipient retired Chief Warrant Officer Michael J. Novosel Sr. at Arlington National Cemetery April 13. Novosel, 83, was laid to rest after he succumbed to a long battle with cancer. A former pilot with the Army Golden Knights Parachute Team, Novosel earned the Medal of Honor for actions in Vietnam as a helicopter pilot. Six other Medal of Honor recipients attended the service along with Army Vice Chief of Staff Gen. Richard Cody, who eulogized Novosel and presented an American flag to his son, Michael J. Novosel Jr. Photo by K. Kassens