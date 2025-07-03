Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Medal of Honor Recipient Michael J. Novosel Sr. Laid to Rest at Arlington National Cemetery

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Medal of Honor Recipient Michael J. Novosel Sr. Laid to Rest at Arlington National Cemetery

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.13.2006

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Soldiers from the 3rd U.S. Infantry (The Old Guard) carry Medal of Honor recipient retired Chief Warrant Officer Michael J. Novosel Sr. at Arlington National Cemetery April 13. Novosel, 83, was laid to rest after he succumbed to a long battle with cancer. A former pilot with the Army Golden Knights Parachute Team, Novosel earned the Medal of Honor for actions in Vietnam as a helicopter pilot. Six other Medal of Honor recipients attended the service along with Army Vice Chief of Staff Gen. Richard Cody, who eulogized Novosel and presented an American flag to his son, Michael J. Novosel Jr. Photo by K. Kassens

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2006
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 05:15
    Photo ID: 9164017
    VIRIN: 060413-D-D0439-6597
    Resolution: 1950x1295
    Size: 3.08 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medal of Honor Recipient Michael J. Novosel Sr. Laid to Rest at Arlington National Cemetery, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Family, Heroes, Knights Bid Medal of Honor Recipient Farewell

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download