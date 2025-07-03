Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    United Airlines Donates 123 Million Miles to Operation Hero Miles

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    United Airlines Donates 123 Million Miles to Operation Hero Miles

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.14.2006

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Jeff Ziegel from Metamora, Ill., addresses reporters at an April 13 news conference announcing that United Airlines has donated 123 million frequent flyer miles to Operation Hero Miles. Ziegel is the father of Marine Corps Cpl. Tyler Ziegel, who was wounded in Iraq. Also participating are (from left) Jim Weiskopf, of Fisher House Foundation; Gloria Berndl, managing director of Mileage Plus programs for United Airlines; and Illinois Lt. Gov. Pat Quinn. Photo courtesy of state of Illinois

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2006
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 05:14
    Photo ID: 9164007
    VIRIN: 060414-D-D0439-8985
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 800.19 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United Airlines Donates 123 Million Miles to Operation Hero Miles, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    America Supports You: United Steps Up to Help 'Hero Miles'

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download