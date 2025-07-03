United Airlines Donates 123 Million Miles to Operation Hero Miles

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jeff Ziegel from Metamora, Ill., addresses reporters at an April 13 news conference announcing that United Airlines has donated 123 million frequent flyer miles to Operation Hero Miles. Ziegel is the father of Marine Corps Cpl. Tyler Ziegel, who was wounded in Iraq. Also participating are (from left) Jim Weiskopf, of Fisher House Foundation; Gloria Berndl, managing director of Mileage Plus programs for United Airlines; and Illinois Lt. Gov. Pat Quinn. Photo courtesy of state of Illinois