    Tiger Woods Reflects on Army Influence at Fort Bragg News Conference

    04.19.2004

    Superstar golfer Tiger Woods (left) answers questions about his Army experience at Fort Bragg, N.C., during a news conference there following the 2004 Masters Tournament. Beside Woods is his father, retired Army Lt. Col. Earl Woods, who the junior Woods said instilled in him the traits that have made him a champion. Photo by K. Kassens

    Date Taken: 04.19.2004
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 05:14
    Photo ID: 9164005
    VIRIN: 040419-D-D0439-8053
    Resolution: 1800x1250
    Size: 159.21 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Month of the Military Child: Tiger Woods Reflects Dad's Values

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

