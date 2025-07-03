Tiger Woods Reflects on Army Influence at Fort Bragg News Conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Superstar golfer Tiger Woods (left) answers questions about his Army experience at Fort Bragg, N.C., during a news conference there following the 2004 Masters Tournament. Beside Woods is his father, retired Army Lt. Col. Earl Woods, who the junior Woods said instilled in him the traits that have made him a champion. Photo by K. Kassens