Disability Advocates Honored at DoD Awards Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

"Being treated with respect and dignity is very important for

people with disabilities," said Joseph P. Aukward, a budget analyst for the

Naval Sea Systems Command at the Washington Navy Yard. He was among the 17

employees honored at the 24th DoD Disability Awards Ceremony and 17th DoD

Disability Forum in Bethesda, Md., on Dec. 7. Photo by Rudi

Williams