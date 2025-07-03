Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Disability Advocates Honored at DoD Awards Ceremony

    12.10.2004

    "Being treated with respect and dignity is very important for
    people with disabilities," said Joseph P. Aukward, a budget analyst for the
    Naval Sea Systems Command at the Washington Navy Yard. He was among the 17
    employees honored at the 24th DoD Disability Awards Ceremony and 17th DoD
    Disability Forum in Bethesda, Md., on Dec. 7. Photo by Rudi
    Williams

