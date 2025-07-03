"Being treated with respect and dignity is very important for
people with disabilities," said Joseph P. Aukward, a budget analyst for the
Naval Sea Systems Command at the Washington Navy Yard. He was among the 17
employees honored at the 24th DoD Disability Awards Ceremony and 17th DoD
Disability Forum in Bethesda, Md., on Dec. 7. Photo by Rudi
Williams
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2004
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2025 03:44
|Photo ID:
|9162522
|VIRIN:
|041210-D-D0439-2140
|Resolution:
|1624x1050
|Size:
|157.36 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Disability Advocates Honored at DoD Awards Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Blind Marathoner Honored as Outstanding Civilian Employee
No keywords found.