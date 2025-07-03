Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Gen. James Jones Celebrates U.S. Armed Forces Team's 41st SHAPE Tournament Victory

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.10.2004

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Marine Gen. James Jones, Supreme Allied Commander Europe,
    poses with the U.S. Armed Forces Team that won its 41st SHAPE Tournament Dec.
    5.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2004
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 03:44
    Photo ID: 9162521
    VIRIN: 041210-D-D0439-8241
    Resolution: 2272x1704
    Size: 335.99 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

