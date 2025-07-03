Marine Gen. James Jones, Supreme Allied Commander Europe,
poses with the U.S. Armed Forces Team that won its 41st SHAPE Tournament Dec.
5.
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2004
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2025 03:44
|Photo ID:
|9162521
|VIRIN:
|041210-D-D0439-8241
|Resolution:
|2272x1704
|Size:
|335.99 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Gen. James Jones Celebrates U.S. Armed Forces Team's 41st SHAPE Tournament Victory, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Men's Basketball Team Wins SHAPE Tournament
No keywords found.