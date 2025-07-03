Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Battalion Prepares for Possible Iraq Deployment

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.10.2004

    Defense.gov         

    Army Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Smith of the 844th Engineer
    (Combat Heavy) Battalion talks with members of Charlie Company during a break
    in mobilization training at Camp Atterbury, Ind., where the unit is preparing
    for possible deployment to Iraq. Some 170 soldiers are newcomers to the
    battalion, but say the command has made them feel very much a part of the unit.
    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Doug Sample, USA

    Date Taken: 12.10.2004
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 03:44
    Photo ID: 9162520
    VIRIN: 041210-D-D0439-8623
    Resolution: 2560x1920
    Size: 266.54 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Engineer Unit Makes Sure New Soldiers Feel At Home

