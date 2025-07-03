Army Battalion Prepares for Possible Iraq Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Smith of the 844th Engineer

(Combat Heavy) Battalion talks with members of Charlie Company during a break

in mobilization training at Camp Atterbury, Ind., where the unit is preparing

for possible deployment to Iraq. Some 170 soldiers are newcomers to the

battalion, but say the command has made them feel very much a part of the unit.

Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Doug Sample, USA