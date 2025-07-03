Army Battalion Prepares for Possible Iraq Deployment

Army Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Smith of the 844th Engineer
(Combat Heavy) Battalion talks with members of Charlie Company during a break
in mobilization training at Camp Atterbury, Ind., where the unit is preparing
for possible deployment to Iraq. Some 170 soldiers are newcomers to the
battalion, but say the command has made them feel very much a part of the unit.
Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Doug Sample, USA
Date Taken:
|12.10.2004
Date Posted:
|07.04.2025 03:44
Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
Engineer Unit Makes Sure New Soldiers Feel At Home
