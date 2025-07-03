Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolfowitz Visits Women's Rights Center in Iraq

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.24.2003

    Deputy Secretary Paul Wolfowitz chats with administrators at the new Fatima al-Zahra Center for Women's Rights in Iraq. Photo by Donna Miles

    Date Taken: 10.24.2003
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Deputy Secretary Praises Iraqi Women's and Human Rights Groups

