    Airmen Unload Supplies from C-130 at Manas Air Base for Operation Enduring Freedom

    Airmen Unload Supplies from C-130 at Manas Air Base for Operation Enduring Freedom

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.24.2003

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Airmen unload cargo from a C-130 Hercules transport aircraft at Manas Air Base, Kyrgyzstan. Manas is the main hub for movement of people and supplies for Operation Enduring Freedom. Army photo by Sgt. Greg Heath

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Airmen Keep Things Moving in Kyrgyzstan

